Winter storm warnings start this evening

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll get away with a decent day, but overnight and Saturday are a different story.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.

Heavy, wet snow will start falling this evening.

There’s a winter storm warning for much of eastern New York and parts of New England.

Locally, the warning is from 7 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. on Saturday for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.

For St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks, the warning runs from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Most places will likely see about 6 inches of snow. Higher elevations could get up to a foot.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s only a 20% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and around 30 degrees.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

