3 Lewis County legislators seek re-election

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County Legislators have announced their plans to run for re-election this fall.

In District 6, which covers parts of the towns of Lowville and Watson, Andrea Moroughan will be looking to keep her seat, which she has held since 2014. She is currently the Vice Chair of the General Services Committee and is a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.

In District 9, Tom Osborne is looking to win a third term on the board. He represents the Town of Greig and parts of the Towns of Lyonsdale and Watson. He is Vice Chairman of the Board, Chair of the Rules and Finance Committee and a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.

And in District 10, which covers the towns of Lewis, Leyden and Osceola, Jeff Nellenback will look to serve for a 2nd term. He serves on both the Rules and Finance and the Health and Human Services committees.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.