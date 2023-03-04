Congresswoman Elise Stefanik backs Trump for re-election

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congresswomen Elise Stefanik spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday and gave her backing to Donald Trump for re-election in 2024.

“We see past the left’s politics of personal destruction, we have exposed the corrupt and complicit mainstream media, and we must take our country back in 2024 by re-electing President Donald J. Trump,” said Stefanik Saturday.

Stefanik also discussed accomplishments made by the Republican House Majority since it took over, and investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

