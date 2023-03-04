Friday Sports: Gouverneur Girls’ Basketball sees first Section 10 win in 34 years

The Section 10 overall basketball championships were Friday night for both boys and girls at SUNY Potsdam.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 overall basketball championships were Friday night for both boys and girls at SUNY Potsdam.

The Girls’ Class B Champion saw Gouverneur vs. undefeated #1 state-ranked Class D Champion Hammond.

It was Addison Conklin the opening layup to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Lia Canell also sinks a layup for the Cats.

Ava Howie splashes a three-pointer. 6-4 Hammond.

Landree Kenyon hits the floater.

Then it was Hailee Manning to Kenyon for three. Hammond builds a 16-7 lead.

But Gouverneur rallies: Courtney Forsythe with the spin move.

Chloe Smith the Meredith Bush for three of her 11 points.

In the final 10 seconds, Kenyon hits two free throws. Game tied 33-33.

After Liz Riutta puts Gouverneur up two with one-second left, Hammond’s three-pointer at the buzzer just misses. Gouverneur wins 35-33 to win its first overall Section 10 Girls’ Title in 34 years!

The Boys’ Class C Champion Canton played Class D Champion Heuvelton.

It was Ryan Jones off the break as he snakes to the glass for the layup. Bears up 2-0.

Then it was Nate Mashaw to Connor Phillips, counters with the lay-in.

Mashaw off the pump fake, sinks the basket.

Ashlaw to Mashaw - stops and pops for three.

Jones takes it to the hole and backhands the lay-in, sparking a 9-3 Bears run.

Elias Snyder to Odetoyinbo for the 18-footer. Canton led 24-16 at the half.

Then it was Luke Thornhill for three. Heuvelton opened the second half with eight straight to tie 24-all.

But Canton responded with nine straight to take command. It was Chase Collins to Charlie Todd for the exclamation point.

Canton went on to beat Heuvelton 59-42 for its second straight overall Section 10 title, and fourth in the last six finals.

St. Lawrence met Mary Washington in the opening round of the Men’s NCAA Division 3 tournament.

In the 1st half, Aidan MaCaulay lays in 2 off the turnover: Saints on top 2.

It’s Aidan MaCaulay with the jumper from the corner: Saints still on top 2.

Off the inbounds, Will Engelhardt connects on the jumper from the corner: Saints down 3.

The Saints running: Trent Adamson hits in the paint, tying the game at 9.

Trey Syroka hits the pullup, but the Saints fall to Mary Washington 69-42

In the Women’s ECAC Semifinals from New Haven, 9th ranked Clarkson met 2nd ranked Yale.

In the 2nd period, Yale was on top 2-1 when Anne Cherkowski dents the back of the net, tying the game at 2.

Late in the 3rd, Clarkson was down 3-2 when Stephanie Markowski scores a power play goal, tying the game at 3.

This game goes to 2 overtimes. In the 2nd overtime, Markowski scores her 2nd of the game, giving Clarkson a 4-3 win and a trip to the ECAC title game Saturday.

