Friday Sports: Gouverneur Girls’ Basketball sees first Section 10 win in 34 years

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 overall basketball championships were Friday night for both boys and girls at SUNY Potsdam.

The Girls’ Class B Champion saw Gouverneur vs. undefeated #1 state-ranked Class D Champion Hammond.

It was Addison Conklin the opening layup to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.

Lia Canell also sinks a layup for the Cats.

Ava Howie splashes a three-pointer. 6-4 Hammond.

Landree Kenyon hits the floater.

Then it was Hailee Manning to Kenyon for three. Hammond builds a 16-7 lead.

But Gouverneur rallies: Courtney Forsythe with the spin move.

Chloe Smith the Meredith Bush for three of her 11 points.

In the final 10 seconds, Kenyon hits two free throws. Game tied 33-33.

After Liz Riutta puts Gouverneur up two with one-second left, Hammond’s three-pointer at the buzzer just misses. Gouverneur wins 35-33 to win its first overall Section 10 Girls’ Title in 34 years!

The Boys’ Class C Champion Canton played Class D Champion Heuvelton.

It was Ryan Jones off the break as he snakes to the glass for the layup. Bears up 2-0.

Then it was Nate Mashaw to Connor Phillips, counters with the lay-in.

Mashaw off the pump fake, sinks the basket.

Ashlaw to Mashaw - stops and pops for three.

Jones takes it to the hole and backhands the lay-in, sparking a 9-3 Bears run.

Elias Snyder to Odetoyinbo for the 18-footer. Canton led 24-16 at the half.

Then it was Luke Thornhill for three. Heuvelton opened the second half with eight straight to tie 24-all.

But Canton responded with nine straight to take command. It was Chase Collins to Charlie Todd for the exclamation point.

Canton went on to beat Heuvelton 59-42 for its second straight overall Section 10 title, and fourth in the last six finals.

St. Lawrence met Mary Washington in the opening round of the Men’s NCAA Division 3 tournament.

In the 1st half, Aidan MaCaulay lays in 2 off the turnover: Saints on top 2.

It’s Aidan MaCaulay with the jumper from the corner: Saints still on top 2.

Off the inbounds, Will Engelhardt connects on the jumper from the corner: Saints down 3.

The Saints running: Trent Adamson hits in the paint, tying the game at 9.

Trey Syroka hits the pullup, but the Saints fall to Mary Washington 69-42

In the Women’s ECAC Semifinals from New Haven, 9th ranked Clarkson met 2nd ranked Yale.

In the 2nd period, Yale was on top 2-1 when Anne Cherkowski dents the back of the net, tying the game at 2.

Late in the 3rd, Clarkson was down 3-2 when Stephanie Markowski scores a power play goal, tying the game at 3.

This game goes to 2 overtimes. In the 2nd overtime, Markowski scores her 2nd of the game, giving Clarkson a 4-3 win and a trip to the ECAC title game Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.