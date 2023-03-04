Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is helping to secure more social security benefits for all Americans.

Gillibrand is joining other colleagues in the senate and the house to introduce the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023. The bill would expand social security benefits by more than $2,000 a year and ensure social security is fully funded for the next 70+ years without having to raise taxes.

This bill would also help low-income workers stay out of poverty by improving the Special Minimum Benefit; restoring student benefits up to age 22 for children of disabled or deceased workers, and strengthening benefits for older Americans and people with disabilities.

“Even with social security income, many older Americans can’t afford basic necessities, things like housing, food, medicine and care. And while social security will not go broke anytime soon, starting in 2034, it won’t have enough to cover all of the promised benefits.,” said Gillibrand.

Social security provides an essential lifeline to the one in seven older adults who rely on the program for 90% or more of their income, as well as the roughly 50% of Americans who are 55 years old and older living without retirement savings.

