Homicide probe leads to release of man

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The investigation into the killing of a Rossie man took a surprising turn Friday night, as authorities released a man being held in St. Lawrence County on a separate murder charge.

Frederick Wing was being held on a murder charge after a man was found dead in a Gouverneur cemetery three weeks ago.

But Friday evening, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News Wing is being released at the request of both his lawyer and the DA’s office, because of new evidence found during the investigation into the death of William Freeman.

Freeman, 67, was found dead Thursday inside his trailer home. Authorities have said his death is a homicide, and and have launched what they describe as a wide ranging investigation into the killing.

Pasqua said Wing is being released to the supervision of the St. Lawrence County probation department. Pasqua expects to have more to say Saturday.

Wing was accused of stabbing 72 year old Ronald Durham in the neck on Saturday, February 11, but there was widespread skepticism in and around Gouverneur about the charge because the two men were friends.

