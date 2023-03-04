Janice A. Ingersoll, 59, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Janice A. Ingersoll, 59, of State Rt. 26, Martinsburg passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home.

Janice is survived by her three children and their spouses, Matthew and Audrey Gardner of Martinsburg, Kimberly and Jason Martin of Star Lake, Nathan and Sheri Gardner of Beaver Falls; five siblings and spouses, Sandra Souva of Lowville, Gloria and Robert Dosztan of Lowville, Dennis M. and Terry Ingersoll of Black River, Ronnie G. and Robin Ingersoll of Martinsburg, Amy L. and Timothy Young of Lowville; many grandchildren and one on the way; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a grandson, Jayddin Gardner; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Souva.

Janice was born on January 24, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late George H. and Muriel R. Wheeler Ingersoll. She graduated from Lowville Academy Central School in 1982. Janice worked for area businesses over the years including Carthage McDonalds and Lowville Walmart.

Janice was a member of the Martinsburg United Methodist Church. She was also a member of USBC (United States Bowling Constitution), and loved going on road rallys, attending Martinsburg Kite Day, and playing cards. Janice had a great sense of humor and loved people. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY. A Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. A luncheon at the 3-G Fire Hall will immediately follow the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 3-G Fire Department, 6229 Blue Street, Glenfield, NY 13343 or to George Ingersoll Memorial Scholarship, c/o Gina Buckingham, 10313 Old State Road, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

