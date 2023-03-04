Linda L. Hirschler, 75, of Redwood

Linda L. Hirschler, 75, passed away early Friday morning, at her home on Cottage Hill Road. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Hirschler, 75, passed away early Friday morning, at her home on Cottage Hill Road.

She was born November 26, 1947 in Alexandria Bay, NY, daughter of Worth F. and Gertrude Putnam Tibbles. She was educated in Theresa, NY schools.

She married Joseph A. Hirschler on August 10, 1968. Mr. Hirschler passed away in 1995.

Linda worked as a dietician and server for River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for many years.

She is survived by her companion of 23 years, Joseph Eggleston, two sons, Timothy (Kathy) Hirschler, Valley Center, KS and Joseph Hirschler, LaFargeville, NY, two daughters, Krista Underwood, Syracuse, NY and Shanna (Jason) Baker, Chesterfield, VA, a brother, Edward Tibbles, Great Bend, NY and a sister, Cheryl Karlsson, Augusta,ME, 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jeffrey and Worth, Jr.

A graveside service will be announced in the Spring at Redwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Linda’s name to the American Diabetes Foundation at diabetes.org

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

