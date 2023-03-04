New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) -Three weeks after the murder of 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham in Gouverneur, initial suspect Frederick Wing has been released to probation. While charges are yet to be dropped, St. Lawrence Country District Attorney Gary Pasqua says Wing is no longer a murder suspect.

“I would not say that he is a suspect, no,” said Pasqua.

That’s because of new evidence found at a second homicide, which happened on County Route 10 in the Town of Rossie Thursday.

“Which made it clear both to myself and law enforcement that Mr. Wing ultimately was not the person responsible for Mr. Huck Durham’s death. We felt that it would be a miscarriage of justice to keep Mr. Wing incarcerated,” said Pasqua.

Thursday, 67-year-old William Freeman was found dead at his Rossie home. Pasqua says the new evidence from that crime led them to a new suspect in the killing of Huck Durham.

“I have been asked whether we have a new person of interest in that case or a new suspect. Certainly that is the case,” said Pasqua.

Wing’s lawyer, Ed Narrow, says a suspect for the Rossie homicide is already in custody and he believes it’s only a matter of time before they are implicated in both murders.

“I think that the individual that is responsible for the homicide in Rossie will ultimately be the individual responsible for the homicide in Gouverneur, as well,” said Narrow.

The District Attorney would not confirm if a suspect is custody, but did say the public should not be concerned for their safety.

“I can assure the public that law enforcement is aware of the individual or individuals that we believe to be those persons of interest. Those individuals are of absolutely no concern to the public,” said Pasqua.

We spoke to Wing’s family. They told us they did not want to comment at this time. Wing has a court appearance Monday to finalize the terms of his release. We’re anticipating more information early next week.

