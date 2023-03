ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - James F. Stockwell, 72, Ellisburg, passed away Tuesday February 28, 2023. Memorial contributions can be made to the UAB Bell Tower Restoration fund in memory of Jim Stockwell 13047 State Route 178 Adams NY 13605. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.