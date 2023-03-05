Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Wing
Homicide probe leads to release of man
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide
Firefighter
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides
Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas
Spokes offers $1 to provide concessions at Watertown golf course

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
The top seeded Indian River Lady Warriors were in search of a Section 3 Class A title Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Indian River Lady Warriors claim First Basketball Class A title in over 10 years
Saturday Sports: Indian River Lady Warriors claim First Basketball Class A title in over 10 years
Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023