Mannsville garage heavily damaged in Sunday fire

By Chad Charette
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A garage in Mannsville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Coordinator Joe Plummer, crews responded to an unattached garage on Brown Road in the village to find heavy fire inside.

Plummer says an aggressive attack on the blaze helped to contain the fire to the garage, but it did sustain heavy damage.

The owners were home at the time but were unharmed.

Plummer says investigators are now looking through what’s left to see if a cause can be determined.

