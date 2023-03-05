WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Carson Storie, 94, of Watertown passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.

Robert was born in Ogdensburg January 26, 1929, son of Lloyd and Viola Wood Storie. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Hammond and graduated from high school. On September 18, 1965 he married Mary M. Pepe Mitchell at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. A. J. Isley officiating. Mrs. Storie died November 6, 2008.

As a young man, he worked on the family farm in Hammond with his brother John. Robert was a truck driver for North Counties Supply Co., Philadelphia, NY and retired after 36 years of service to the company. He later was a driver for Fuccillo Auto Group delivering dealer trades. He was a communicant of St, Anthony’s Church and also attended St. Patrick’s Church. Robert was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 259. He was a NY Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. He enjoyed tending to his lawn, watching the TV station RFD and the news, reading the newspaper, and listening to country music.

Robert is survived by his two brothers, John Storie and wife Viola, Virgil, NY and Christopher Storie, Gouverneur, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sister Isabelle Renne.

Calling hours will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Thursday, March 9, from 10:30 - 11:30 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at noon. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery will follow the mass. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. or St. Anthony’s Church Mt. Carmel Pavilion Project, 850 Arsenal St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

