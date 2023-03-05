Saturday Sports: Indian River Lady Warriors claim First Basketball Class A title in over 10 years

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The top seeded Indian River Lady Warriors were in search of a Section 3 Class A title Saturday at Onondaga Community College, where they met Central Square with a trip to the states on the line.

Indian River was looking for their 1st trip to the states since the 2007-2008 season.

In the 1st quarter, Bella Davis goes hard to the tin for the bucket: Indian River up by 2.

Then it was Raven Marsell to Ally LaMora for the layin, tying the game.

Marsell splits the defenders for the hoop as Indian River up 11-9 after 1.

In the 2nd quarter, Marsell gets the scoop shot to fall, tying the game at 14.

Michaela Delles cuts to the hoop for 2 to put Indian River up 17-16 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Delles drives for 2 to put Indian River up 25-22 after 3 quarters.

In the 4th quarter, Delles buries the 3 ball: 32-25 Indian River.

Then it was Marsell splitting the defenders for the hoop.

Indian River beats Central Square 35-26 to capture their 1st Section 3 Class A title since the 2007-2008 season.

Clarkson and Colgate met in the Women’s ECAC Hockey championship in New Haven.

Less than 2 minutes in, Colgate strikes when Danielle Serdachny lights the lamp. Colgate on top 1-0.

Under 4 minutes later, it’s Serdachny with her 2nd goal of the game, increasing the Colgate lead to 2-0.

About 4 minutes later, Elyssa Biederman splits the pipes: 3-nothing Colgate after 1 period.

In the 3rd period, Clarkson was down 5-0 when Anne Cherkowski gets the deflection in front: 5-1 Colgate.

Colgate goes on to beat Clarkson 8-2 to win the ECAC tournament title.

At Cheel Arena, the Clarkson men opened ECAC tournament play as they hosted Brown in a 1 game playoff to advance to the quarterfinals.

Only 1 goal in the 1st period as Noah Beck’s rocket goes top shelf, giving the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead after 1.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson adds to it’s lead when Anthony Romano sticks the backhand home: 2-0 Golden Knights.

In the 3rd period, now 2-1 Clarkson, Romano scores his 2nd of the game off the turnover: 3-1 Clarkson.

Clarkson beats Brown 5-1 to move on to the ECAC quarterfinals next weekend.

A top 20 matchup on the men’s lacrosse schedule between 12th ranked St. John Fisher and 14th ranked St. Lawrence that was scheduled for Saturday in Canton was postponed due to weather and rescheduled for Sunday, April 2nd.

The Saints will now open the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, March 11th when they host Nazareth in a non-conference game.

The 1-0 Saints open Liberty League play Saturday, March 25th at Union and the Saints are hoping for big things once again this season.

”Obviously, coming off a really big year we’re kind of looking to add on to that this year. I guess you could say expectations are nothing short of a Liberty League championship. Being in the Liberty League Championship, making an appearance there the last 2 seasons and coming up short. Obviously the next step for us is making that next move and then kind of bringing home a trophy there, then taking that farther into the NCAA tournament. We’re very excited for this season and have high expectations,” said Joe Scarfi, St. Lawrence Graduate Student, and Defenseman.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.