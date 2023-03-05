Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man has died following a snowmobile accident in the Town of Oswegatchie.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Brenton Decker was traveling east on State Route 37 when he struck a ditch and was ejected from his snowmobile at around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.

Decker was transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by New York State Police and multiple fire and EMS departments.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Wing
Homicide probe leads to release of man
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides
Firefighter
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023

Latest News

A garage in Mannsville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Mannsville garage heavily damaged in Sunday fire
Watertown's hydroelectric plant, January, 2022.
Watertown City Council to talk future of hydro plant & fire department Monday
City of Watertown Fire Department
Schumer pushes for continuation of fire department grants
The top seeded Indian River Lady Warriors were in search of a Section 3 Class A title Saturday...
Saturday Sports: Indian River Lady Warriors claim First Basketball Class A title in over 10 years