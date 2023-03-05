Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man has died following a snowmobile accident in the Town of Oswegatchie.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Brenton Decker was traveling east on State Route 37 when he struck a ditch and was ejected from his snowmobile at around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.

Decker was transported to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by New York State Police and multiple fire and EMS departments.

