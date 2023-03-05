William F. Willmert, 84, of Rodman

William F. Willmert also known as Grizz, 84, Rodman, NY, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - William F. Willmert also known as Grizz, 84, Rodman, NY, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

He was born on July 6, 1938, in Carthage, NY to Howard and Edna (Robinson) Willmert. He attended school in Antwerp, NY until his father passed away, requiring him to quit school to help support the family. In 1965, he started working at Independent Gas and Oil, Rochester, NY. He finished his HVAC career working on Fort Drum, where he worked for 24 years prior to retiring in 1995.

After 10 years being together, he married Mary (Davenport) on April 6, 1991. The couple have lived at their home in Rodman. They enjoyed traveling and working on jigsaw puzzles together.

Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his children Randy (Ellen) Willmert, Antwerp; Tina Klock, Richville, NY; William (Amanda) Davenport, Clay, NY; Eugene (Liza) Davenport, Watertown, NY; and Lucille (Andrew) Fargo, Mannsville, NY; he also has three stepchildren, Karen (Paul) Ryan, FL; Shirley Dimon, FL; and Michael Dimon, CT; his sisters, Elaine Cole, Spragueville, NY; Linda Dimon, Antwerp, NY; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, two sons, Michael Willmert and infant Lucas; a sister Joyce Willmert; and a brother Morris Willmert and sister in law M. Fran Willmert.

Grizz loved working with his hands and took great pride in everything he did. His home was filled with one-of-a-kind stands, chairs and tables that he made. He also enjoyed canoeing, hunting and fishing.

He was a First Responder and member of the Rodman Fire Department for 16 years, during which he was the chief for 2 terms.

There are no services at his request. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced in July.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Rodman Fire Department, 21495 County Rd 69, Rodman NY 13682 or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

