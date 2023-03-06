Alexandria students to perform ‘High School Musical’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Disney’s “High School Musical” is coming to the Alexandria Central School stage this week.

Payton Watson plays Troy Bolton and Olivia Adsit is Gabriella Montez. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show will be in the Alexandria Central auditorium on Thursday, March 9; Friday, March 10; and Saturday, March 11.

Curtain time is 7 p.m. all three nights.

Admission is $8. Tickets are available online and at the door.

