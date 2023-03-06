Anne M. (DeMarco) Randall, 99, of Watertown

Anne M. (DeMarco) Randall, 99, a former resident at the St. Anthony’s Apartments in Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 27, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since 2014. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anne M. (DeMarco) Randall, 99, a former resident at the St. Anthony’s Apartments in Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 27, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since 2014.

Anne was born on March 20, 1923 in Watertown, NY, daughter of James and Asunda Misercola DeMarco. She attended Thompson Park School where she played the baritone in the school band and would travel to Syracuse for competitions.

Anne began her career at Ford Motor’s Co. in Detroit, MI as a crane operator during the War. She later returned to Watertown, NY and worked at Canale’s Restaurant as a cook for 15 years while also working at Olga Knitting Mill on Factory St. After leaving Olga Knitting Mill she worked at the Family Bargain Center on Arsenal St. Following her retirement, she became a nanny for Tammy and Joe Baytos and their two sons Jay and Steven, who soon became family.

Anne was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed crossword, jumble puzzles, bingo, cooking, and was very involved with activities at St. Anthony’s Apartments.

In her down time, she liked to read and watch tv. She also had a knack for writing down random notes on little pieces of paper and paper napkins. She’d write down everything from health facts, fun facts, grocery lists and save them along with numerous newspaper clippings of friends and family’s obituaries and every card that was ever sent to her. Little things meant something to her.Though, in the end, it was always her family that meant the most to her. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family–laughing and enjoying a home cooked Italian meal around the table with those she loved most.

Anne is survived by her son and daughter in law, James W. Randall Sr. and Barbara Randall of Clay, NY; a sister Ida Ferris of Dearborn MI; three grandchildren, James W. Randall Jr., of Syracuse, Kimberly (Raymond) Symer, of Nantucket, MA and Phillip Randall of Central Square; 9 great grandchildren, Raymond C. Symer, Nicole Symer-Nance (Grayson Nance), Ashley Symer, Samantha Kieffer, Allyssa Terino (Nick Terino), Timothy Randall, James W. Randall III, Giavanna Summa & Kimberly Randall; and 4 great great grandchildren, Raymond C. Symer Jr., Gianna Symer, Ryann Bandera & Harlow Grace Terino.

Anne is also survived by many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.

Anne is predeceased by her parents, a sister Theresa Sharay and brothers Joseph DeMarco and Sal Sharay. Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and buried in the Calvary Cemetery, alongside her father.

There will be no calling hours. A private burial will be held in the Spring.

Donations can be made to your favorite Charity in Anne’s name.

The family would like to thank all her friends for the kindness they showed her with cards, gifts and visits while she was at the nursing home. A special thank you to the staff and especially those who cared for her who she grew close to during her stay at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.