Are you an Artist? Teach a Class!

SLC Arts: Call for Instructors - Class Proposals

SLC Arts invites artists and community members to submit class proposals for their 2023 educational programming. Artists interested in teaching a class, workshop, or hosting a demonstration beginning in April and through the end of the year may submit a class proposal through the SLC Arts submittable page at https://slcarts.submittable.com/submit/254066/slc-arts-call-for-instructors-community-class-proposal-2023. Proposals may include a class you have taught before, or a new class idea.

SLC Arts plans to expand their educational programs in 2023, offering more class workshops, developing longer-session classes, and creating new opportunities for our community to engage and strengthen their creative skills. As a part of their new, accessible pricing model for classes, the organization has set a standard Guest Instructor rate at $30 per instructional hour, and SLC Arts will purchase all required materials.

For more information, or to discuss class ideas, please contact our Arts Center Manager at lacy@slcartscouncil.org

