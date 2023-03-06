Brenton John Robert Decker, of Ogdensburg

Brenton passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Brenton John Robert Decker or “Deck” will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Thomas Nichols officiating. Calling Hours will be held from 3:00PM until the time of the funeral. A reception will be held at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton following the funeral. Brenton passed away on Saturday March 4, 2023. A man of many words, deep love, all encompassing hugs, and loyalty to the end, will be missed by many. Those who had the chance to know Brenton for more than a moment had the chance to know his true heart. A friend to anyone in need, loving nothing more than to share his time, support, laughter; a meal, or a warm dry place to crash, he held open arms to many.

A true music lover and audiophile, he had a song for any person, place, or feeling. And always had a new record that you probably wanted to hear. Being a scholar of unconventional means he was passionate about his ever expanding knowledge of everything, from politics, to skill trades, and all the way back to the best way to smoke a spatchcock turkey. And he was more than happy to share the details, if you were ready for the full story. A man that could make a feast from scraps, that was always willing to whip up a batch of “jailhouse burritos” was sure no stomach would go empty in his presence.

From phenomenal cook to phenomenal father his true joy came from his surviving sons Abel and Luca. Sunny days complete with cold cut subs, and a bag of all dressed chips to share, to playing catch in the yard were among his most treasured moments. Along with his freakishly good balance and reflexes that he shared with his oldest son Abel, he also leaves his love for dressing sharp, accessorizing with the freshest J’s, cleanest gold, and not to forget Gucci shades.

Career wise Brenton always favored the great comeback approach, making whatever new adventure a success at the least. Brenton spent time working all over the south east for his family’s company PUCC, out of Portland TN. At this time he made many lifelong friends, or rather extended family. After deciding to come off the road he was employed by American Home Design of Goodlettsville TN as a Rainsoft System Installer and eventually Lead Installer, providing service in Nashville and surrounding areas. During this time he earned #1 installer in the Great Lakes Region, which encompassed most of the Midwest and central Canada as well as Installer of the year 2 years in a row. Most recently Brenton worked for Jones Lang LaSalle, as a maintenance technician for local National Grid Sites.

Brenton is predeceased by his sister Karlissa Decker, father, Bradley Decker, grandparents Nancy and Jack Decker, grandfather Aubrey Duvall and grandfather Carl Swan.

He is survived by his two beautiful sons Abel and Luca, life partner Bailey Hebert, brother Brookin Decker, mother Lisa Decker, grandparents Donna and Robert Hart, Great Uncle Ernie Woodcock, Aunt and Uncle Craig and Kari Duvall, Aunt and Uncle Kevin and Tina Wood, and Aunt and Uncle John and Lisa Decker.

A lover of laughter, joy, and togetherness Brenton was proud to be a part of his many extended families, with so many loving people he held dear in his heart. Known best for his larger than life presence, big heart, big hugs, and big love, he will be leaving a Deck sized hole in all of us. Gone but never forgotten, his spirit will live on forever in his boys, in our laughter, and in our joy. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

