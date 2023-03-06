Ellen Lou Williams Smith, 84, of Ogdensburg

Ellen Lou Williams Smith, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 5, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ellen Lou Williams Smith, age 84, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on March 5, 2023. Per her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Ellie was predeceased by her husband Crow in December of 2019. They were happily married for 62 years. She is survived by her brothers, David (Janet) Williams and Matthew (Linda) Williams and her loving children George T Smith III, Eric John (Caroline) Smith, NY; David (Sherrie) Smith, and Betsy Smith, grandchildren Shawn, Tara, Donovan, Alex, Tim, Heidi, Michael, and Meaghan, six great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, Smiley T Williams and Alma Matthews Williams.

Our family is forever grateful to Patty Pothier who was her daily home health aide for the past three years.

Ellie was born February 16, 1939, in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Massena High School in 1957, where she participated in ski club, band, concert choir, bowling and the Northern Star. She married George “Crow” Smith on September 12, 1957, at the home of her parents. Prior to her marriage, Ellie was an instructor at Singer Sewing and then worked alongside Crow in their business ventures. She retired from NAC Logistics/Crow Sales in May of 2010 and spent many years of her retirement quilting. Ellie enjoyed many years of boating along the St Lawrence River and from New Jersey to Hilton Head. When Ellie could no longer tend the lines as first mate, they took a few years off traveling and for their 70th birthdays, they bought a motorhome that that they enjoyed for many years traveling over the entire East Coast from Maine and to Florida.

Ellie enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in all their sporting and musical activities. Ellie was a den mother for Boy Scouts and the quintessential hockey mom. Ellen cherished her family, and anytime a grandchild would spend time with their Grammie, there would always be crafting and card or board games. Ellie expressed her creative and talented spirit in her art and craft pieces and loved giving paintings, quilts, and wall hangings to her family, now cherished family heirlooms.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to the American Heart Association, https://lymediseaseassociation.org/ or any other charity of one’s choice.

