Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick Wing
Homicide probe leads to release of man
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides
Firefighter
Firefighters, faced with dwindling volunteers, react to state proposal
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023

Latest News

FILE - Judy Heumann, center, is applauded during her swearing-in as U.S. Assistant Secretary...
Judy Heumann, disability rights activist, dies at age 75
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Snow is piled up on a home in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Mountainous...
Mountain roads shut as another winter storm hits California
Ricou Browning, the actor who portrayed the Gill Man in the underwater scenes of several...
‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning has died at 93