Geraldine K. LaBar, 92, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - Geraldine K. LaBar, 92, of State Highway 72, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Geraldine was born May 22, 1930 in Knapp Station, the daughter of the late Elmer and Bertha (Murray) Russell. She attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and later married Charles K. LaBar on July 22, 1948. He later predeceased her on August 22, 1988.

Geraldine was a Homemaker and enjoyed sewing, camping and cross word puzzles. She also liked bowling and was active in many leagues in her younger years.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Jean (Lloyd) Wilson of Hopkinton, Joan Huto of Parishville, Michael LaBar of Hopkinton, and Susan (Ernest) Wood of Hopkinton; a step-daughter, Sally LaBar of Hopkinton; a son-in-law, Doug Fuller of Edwards; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Charles “Chuck” LaBar Jr in 2007; a daughter, Janet Fuller in 2018; a son-in-law, John Huto; two sisters, Joyce Howes and Joan Grant.

Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 2:00 until time of service at 4:00 pm with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Burial will take place in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Parishville.

Memorial contributions in Geraldine’s name may be made to Tri-Town Rescue.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

