Harrisville holds out hope for new bank

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Savings Bank will not be putting a branch in Harrisville, but hope is not lost.

Residents were told recently that their only bank, Community Bank, would be closing on August 28.

Town of Diana Supervisor Zach Smith says he got a call last week from Carthage Savings saying it wanted to try to service Harrisville, but it was not the best time for the bank to open a branch there.

Smith says the town has been in talks with Northern Federal Credit Union, which has also shown interest.

He says results from a survey showed residents preferred Northern Federal.

Smith says the town will be having further talks to work out logistics with the bank.

