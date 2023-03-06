High School Musical Coming to the “Bay”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The ACS Music Dept is getting ready to present our annual musical on March 9, 10, and 11 at 7pm! The show is family friendly, and features Approx 40 ACS students, staff and alumni, as well as the Stallions Cheerleaders! The lead cast includes Olivia Adsit as Garbiella, Payton Watson as Troy, Kierstyn Travers as Sharpay, Atlas Hyde as Ryan, Bridget Watson as Taylor, Drew Hunneyman as Chad, and our amazing Kyle Gorman & Pat Copeland sharing the role of Coach Bolton, and Brittany Vinette as Ms. Darbus! It’s so much fun and you’re sure to love it!!Get tickets ahead at: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71284Or at the door (limited seating) $8.00 Admission.

Check out the interview with two of its cast members on 7news this morning.

