Joseph William Kelley, 53, formerly of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph William Kelley, Age 53 passed away in a hospital in Maryville, Tennessee on September 13, 2021 after along fight of Diabetes, Heart and Kidney issues. He was survived by his parents Alvin Stanley (Sonny) Kelley and Judy Ann (Florence (Flossie) Finley) (Barnes) Kelley, three siblings, Jeanette Kelley (Sather) Raley, George (Gary) Kelley and Michelle of Brighouse UK, Alvin Dana and Cheri Kelley of Graniteville, South Carolina, many nephews and nieces, with cousins across the United States.

Joseph was born March 10, 1968, at Goose Air Base, Goose Bay Labrador in Newfoundland, Canada. Joe was raised Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, including Alaska and back again. Joseph enlisted in the U.S. Army in the Summer of 1988 after making a trip with his youngest brother from Oswegatchie, New York back to Alaska where both of his parents were working for the United States Government in Anchorage, Alaska.

Joe’s education started in Montana in 1973, then in Clifton-Fine from 1973-1974, then moved to Anchorage in the fall of 1975. He started the 1976 school year in Alabama, transferred back to Anchorage School District in 1979-1980 and was there until his parents were transferred to the Washington, D.C. area. From there he transferred to Clifton-Fine Central, Star Lake, New York after the retirement of his dad. Clifton-Fine was where Joseph William graduated High School in 1986. One level of schooling completed. 1986-1988 spring, Joseph turned his interest to computers and was off to the University of Fairbanks, Alaska, which drew him North to Alaska once again.

1988-2000 Joseph served the U.S. Army where he was trained in Military Police. While in the military, Joe was assigned to be stationed in Korea. After his discharge from the military, Joe attended Culinary Arts School and managed several restaurants in Florida, then worked at West Point Academy for the Army. Joe also worked as a paralegal for a few years.

Over his lifetime Joe has worked at Security Guards and Brewster’s Western Wear, maintaining their computer systems and for Ted Stevens Airport in many positions. Joseph’s longtime dream was to take wild Mustangs to the family farm in Oswegatchie, and have a Riding Trail.

There will be a memorial service held at French Funeral Home in Star Lake on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. John Frary officiating. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

