Kathryn F. Smith, 72, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Kathryn F. Smith, 72, widow of William (Bill) Smith, died March 2nd, at her granddaughter’s home in Hornell, where she was under the care of her family and Stuben County Hospice.

There will be no services at this time. There will be a graveside committal service at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville in the Spring, followed by a Celebration of Life, at a time and place to be announced.

Kathy was born August 30th, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of James and Norma Wiswell Fulmer. She attended Clayton schools.

On June 8th, 1968, she married Bill Smith at the Clayton Methodist Church. Bill died July 9th, 2020, at age 72. Bill retired from the Town of Clayton.

Kathy retired from Price Chopper in Watertown in 2005 after many years.

She loved doing diamond puzzles, shopping, Elvis, traveling, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four daughters, Rebecca (Rob) Hoch of Beaver Falls, Rhonda (James) Winkel of LaFargeville, Robin (Robert) Kilborn of Clayton, and Renee Smith and her companion Jeff Burns of Clayton; grandchildren, Kim, Jonathon, Tiffani (Grant), Lizzie (Forrest), Heather (Nate), Tonya (Anthony), Robbie, Darren, Breanna (Devan), Chelsey (John), Nathan, Megan (Aaron), Chasity (Ricky), Nick (Skylar), Alexis, Austin, and Jaydn (Aidan); great grandchildren; one sister, Louanne (Johnny) Bechaz of Clayton; two brothers, Donald Fulmer of Clayton, and James Fulmer Jr. of Watertown; nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in her name to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

