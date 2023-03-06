Lewis County proposes health insurance premium hike

Health insurance
Health insurance(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Those who pay into Lewis County’s health insurance plan could soon see a premium hike.

A resolution on the agency for Tuesday’s Board of Legislators meeting would increase all health insurance premiums by 15 percent starting in June.

County Manager Ryan Piche referred to an increase in his proposed 2023 budget last November to balance out the increased number of claims. The county budgeted for a 10-percent increase.

“Unfortunately right now we have claims exceeding premiums by, last month it was over $300,000 where there was more claims coming out of the pot than premiums going in. So we need to stabilize that fund,” said Piche.

Legislators meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.

