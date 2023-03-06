Lowville Presents Mary Poppins

March 9, 10, 11 four shows only
The Broadway Musical comes to town.
The Broadway Musical comes to town.(Lowville Academy High School)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Lowville Academy Music Department Presents: Mary Poppins March 9, 10,11 at 7:00 PM Matinee March 11th 2:00 PM Available Online only $7.00 each plus processing fees https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71138

Choose your own seat! Advance Sale Tickets are available! Starting on February 13th 6 AM Online Sales close 6 hours before each show. Tickets will be available at door pending advance sale results.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023
Medicaid
Proposal to chop millions from Medicaid may hurt county budgets
A garage in Mannsville sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
Mannsville garage heavily damaged in Sunday fire

Latest News

State awards north country $6.8M to improve water quality
Fire
Red Cross provides aid to 2 people after fire damages home
Submit Your Artwork
Are you an Artist? Teach a Class!
Frederick Wing released on probation