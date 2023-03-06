Lynn Thomas Warden, 81, of Potsdam

Lynn Thomas Warden, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Lynn Thomas Warden, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on April 15th, 2023, from 2-4 pm. A service to honor Lynn will immediately follow at 4pm with Rev Lee Sweeney officiating. A private burial will be held in the spring at the Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam.

Mr. Warden was born on November 3, 1941, in Corning, NY to the late Thomas Warden and Ruth Warren. He was a 1959 graduate of Corning High School where he was an active member of the National Future Farmers of America Organization. After graduating from Elmira College, Lynn began his career working at Corning Glass Works in 1961. In 1965 Lynn joined the New York State Police where he began his 24-year career as a NYS Trooper. Upon his retirement in 1989, he continued his career in law enforcement at Kinney’s Drugs in Loss Prevention. He and his wife, Shirley, also operated the Raquette River Bed and Breakfast from their home for over 6 years.

On July 20, 1963, he married Shirley Fischer from Elmira, NY and went on to have four children, Diane Gaylord of Saratoga Springs, NY; Susan Warden of San Francisco, CA; son Thomas (Jeramarie) Warden of Esko, MN and the late Michael Warden (Marjorie Warden) of Potsdam, NY; brother Steven Warden of Lake Wales, FL; 10 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Shirley Warden, a son Michael Warden, and a brother James Warden.

Lynn was an avid sports fan. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan and attended several Packers games at Lambeau Field in Green Bay with his family. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time at the family camp in Watkins Glenn, NY. Lynn generously contributed much of his time to those in need as an active volunteer and board member for the non-profit organization, Helping Hands, where he served for many years. Lynn was also member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge. He and his wife, Shirley, loved spending time with their grandchildren, travelling and golfing.

In lieu of flowers, to offer your sympathy in this difficult time please consider a donation to Helping Hands of Potsdam, at https://potsdamhelpinghands.org/donate/. Condolences, fond memories and prayers may be shared online at www.GarnerFH.com.

