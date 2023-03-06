Mood lifter alert: Some sunshine today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have sunshine to start the week.

Today will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

It will cloud up overnight. Lows will be around 20.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be cloudy with highs in the low 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

There’s a 40% chance of mixed precipitation on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

