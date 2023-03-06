Partly to Mostly Sunny on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the lower 30s as clouds clear out.

Monday will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs Monday will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday we’ll see a 60% of light snow showers with highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday highs will be in the lower 30s with another chance of snow showers.

Thursday and Friday will both be dry days with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Our next chance of rain and show will come into the forecast next weekend.

