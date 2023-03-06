Peter C. Brierton, 85, Watertown, formerly of Black River, died March 5, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter C. Brierton, 85, Watertown, formerly of Black River, died March 5, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home.

Mr. Brierton was born on April 28, 1937 in Harrisville, NY, son of Carlton and Doris Pike Brierton. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Navy on September 28, 1954. He married Ruth Range in March, 1958 and they raised five children. Peter and his father co-owned and operated Brierton Auto Sales, a car and motorcycle shop in Black River. Mr. Brierton retired from Niagara Mohawk after working as a mechanic for 21 years. Peter was a volunteer fireman while residing in Black River. Mr. Brierton enjoyed racing vintage stock cars and boats, dirt bikes, touring on motorcycles, and had a private pilot license. He was a gifted restorationist of many antique/classic cars, motorcycles and boats, with some of his work currently displayed in museums. He was a communicant of Saint Paul’s Church in Black River and later Saint Patrick’s Church in Watertown. On May 6, 1989 he married Karen L. Hartmann and they resided in Watertown.

Surviving besides his wife Karen are Mr. Brierton’s two sons, Robert, Calcium, NY, Michael (wife Laura) Chittenango, NY, a daughter, Cindy Johnson (husband Todd) Geneseo, NY, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Peter’s two daughters Denise and Anne Brierton, and a brother Gary, predeceased him.

Calling hours will be Friday March 10, 2023 from 4-6pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

followed by a funeral service at 6pm with Reverend Mickey Demo officiating. Burial will be in the spring at the Black River Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Central NY 5015 Campuswood Dr. Suite 102 E. Syracuse, NY13057. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com

