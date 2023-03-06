WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Princess Bride

1987 Movie (PG)

March 10, 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm

Tickets are $5 each and prop bags (optional) are an additional $5 each

**Sponsored by ABC50

This movie will be interactive with The Butler Did It Players! Prop bags will be available at the door ($5) and will have all supplies needed to participate! Come in costume to meet the Man in Black, Buttercup and see a sword fight!

A high-spirited adventure that pits true love against inconceivable odds, The Princess Bride has charmed legions of fans with its irreverent gags, eccentric ensemble, and dazzling swordplay.

A kid (Fred Savage), home sick from school, grudgingly allows his grandfather (Peter Falk) to read him a dusty storybook—which is how we meet the innocent Buttercup (Robin Wright, in her breakout role), about to marry the nefarious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) though her heart belongs to Westley (Cary Elwes). The wedding plans are interrupted, however, by a mysterious pirate, a vengeful Spaniard, and a good-natured giant, in a tale full of swashbuckling, romance, and outrageously hilarious spoofery.

Directed by Rob Reiner from an endlessly quotable script by William Goldman, The Princess Bride reigns as a fairy-tale classic.

