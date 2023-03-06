Theresa M. Woodhouse, 91, of Lowville

Theresa M. Woodhouse, 91, passed over on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at the Lewis County General Hospital under Comfort Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Theresa M. Woodhouse, 91, passed over on Sunday, March 5th, 2023, at the Lewis County General Hospital under Comfort Care.

Theresa was born December 6th, 1931, in Croghan, the daughter of the late Lyle and Grace Myers. She attended Beaver Falls School. She married Henry Ostrowski, October 1952 at St. Ann’s in Castorland. Henry passed away in 1958 from a farming accident. On October 16th, 1959 she married Gail L. Woodhouse at St. Peter’s Church with Lawrence and Irene Woodhouse as witnesses. They have lived at 5561 Lanpher Street in Lowville their entire lives. Theresa began work in 1970 at Neisners, Big N, and Ames until it closed in 2000. She then worked at WalMart in Lowville as a greeter until she retired at the age of 80. Theresa was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church in Lowville and a 50 year member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Lowville Fire Department. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, taking “Sunday drives” with her husband Gail, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 63 years, Gail; three children, Tammy (Douglas) Knapp of Minoa, Donald (Kelly DeSantis - predeceased) Woodhouse of Lowville, and Mark (Cookie) Woodhouse of Castorland; three grandchildren, Miranda (Jamie) Raynor, Mallory (Victor) Chavez, and Jason Woodhouse; five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Kenzie,Cora, VictorMichael, and Vincent; two sisters, Irene (Lawrence) Woodhouse and Euhlene Cavanaugh. She is predeceased by a sister Florence Cornell, and brothers Francis Myers and Lyle Jr. Myers.

Calling hours will be held Friday March 10th from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Mr. Ron Gingerich officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter, 5015 Campuswood Drive, Suite 102, East Syracuse, NY 13057, Lowville Fireman’s Auxiliary, P.O. Box 81, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367.

The family would like to thank the East Wing at Lewis County Hospital for their caring and compassion they have given to Theresa and the family.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.