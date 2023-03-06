Wing officially freed from jail following court hearing

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Wing, who was accused of killing a Gouverneur man three weeks ago, is now officially free from jail.

The 22-year-old had been in jail on a second-degree murder charge since 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham was found dead in East Side Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. It was alleged Wing stabbed Durham in the neck.

Wing was released after evidence from a homicide investigation in Rossie connected the two deaths and pointed to a different suspect.

William Freeman, 67, was found dead in his Rossie home on Thursday.

On Friday, Wing was released and placed under probation supervision.

At a hearing in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning, both the release and probation supervision were made official.

It is not clear if a suspect is in custody, but District Attorney Gary Pasqua has said that that public should not be concerned for their safety.

