Wing officially freed from jail following court hearing

Frederick Wing released on probation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Wing, who was accused of killing a Gouverneur man three weeks ago, is now officially free from jail.

The 22-year-old had been in jail on a second-degree murder charge since 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham was found dead in East Side Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. It was alleged Wing stabbed Durham in the neck.

Wing was released after evidence from a homicide investigation in Rossie connected the two deaths and pointed to a different suspect.

William Freeman, 67, was found dead in his Rossie home on Thursday.

On Friday, Wing was released and placed under probation supervision.

At a hearing in St. Lawrence County Court Monday morning, both the release and probation supervision were made official.

It is not clear if a suspect is in custody, but District Attorney Gary Pasqua has said that that public should not be concerned for their safety.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Oswegatchie snowmobile crash claims Heuvelton man’s life
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
New evidence connects two St. Lawrence County homicides
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
Gillibrand and colleagues to propose the Social Security Expansion Act of 2023
Medicaid
Proposal to chop millions from Medicaid may hurt county budgets
Investigators on the scene of the town of Rossie homicide
Man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide

Latest News

Alexandria students to perform "High School Musical"
Alexandria students to perform ‘High School Musical’
Connie Noftsier stands next to a tiny art gallery outside her George Street Tiny Art Gallery in...
Tiny art: New gallery opens in Croghan
Wake Up Weather
Mood lifter alert: Some sunshine today
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight