Woman pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Trudy Latimer
Trudy Latimer(Jefferson County Correctional Facility)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills woman pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.

Trudy Latimer faces 1 year in jail and 5 years probation when she’s sentenced on September 18.

She pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to possession of sexual performance by a child, perjury, possession of a forged instrument and attempted possession of a forged instrument.

State police say they received a tip in September of 2020 of possible child pornography in Latimer and Stephen Leeder’s home.

Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was allegedly found during the investigation.

