Woman pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Felts Mills woman pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.
Trudy Latimer faces 1 year in jail and 5 years probation when she’s sentenced on September 18.
She pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to possession of sexual performance by a child, perjury, possession of a forged instrument and attempted possession of a forged instrument.
State police say they received a tip in September of 2020 of possible child pornography in Latimer and Stephen Leeder’s home.
Electronic items were seized when police executed a search warrant, and child pornography was allegedly found during the investigation.
