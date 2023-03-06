Your Turn: feedback on Wing’s release, speed limit & Mel’s award

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year-old Gouverneur man is no longer a murder suspect. Frederick Wing, who was in jail for allegedly killing his friend, was released to probation after the discovery of new evidence:

Goes to show, innocent UNTIL proven guilty.

John Morley

There should be some sort of restitution for blame and false arrest.

W Joseph Lacks

The legal speed limit on Interstate 81 could go from 65 to 70 miles per hour. State lawmakers will consider a proposal to up the speed limit on certain highways:

Why not? Most states have theirs at 70-80.

Granger Watson

More lives will be lost. People go too fast already.

Kelly Taylor

This is an asinine excuse to raise taxes because they’ll need to make all new signs and have overtime for DOT workers.

Kelly Wiggins

Our Mel Busler received Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Hundreds of you sent your congratulations and words of praise:  

All you do is from the heart and not the ego, but the acknowledgment is well deserved anyway!

Lorraine Clement

Who knew until now...how much of his time he gave to so many?

Mary Ritz

