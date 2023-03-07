Academic All-Star: Grace Southwick

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Grace Southwick from Clifton-Fine Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Grace ranks first in her class and is president of student council, a member of a number of clubs, and a three-sport athlete, playing volleyball, hockey and golf.

A member of National Honor Society, she’s also in chorus, concert band, and jazz band.

Grace plans to major in mechanical engineering in college.

