Bloom Networking Event next month

Bloom networking event
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a conference coming up this spring for women in leadership roles.

Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Devon Robinson, CEO of Developing with Devan, talked about the Bloom Networking Event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 28 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 29.

The theme is “Connect, Grow, Glow.”

Learn more and sign up at watertownny.com.

There’s a discount for members of any chambers of commerce in the tri-county area.

