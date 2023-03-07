Bloom Networking Event next month
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a conference coming up this spring for women in leadership roles.
Kayla Jamieson, president and CEO of the Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, and Devon Robinson, CEO of Developing with Devan, talked about the Bloom Networking Event.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 28 and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 29.
The theme is “Connect, Grow, Glow.”
Learn more and sign up at watertownny.com.
There’s a discount for members of any chambers of commerce in the tri-county area.
