Cloudy and cold tomorrow

By John Kubis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will cloud the region up tonight and produce some snow showers tomorrow. Expect increasing clouds overnight with lows in the teens.

North winds will keep the area cold tomorrow. Highs will be in the 20′s.

There is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday. Otherwise expect cloudy skies with highs around 30.

Clouds linger on Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 30′s.

