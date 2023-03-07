DA, sheriff to update public on SLC homicides

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s district attorney and sheriff have scheduled a news conference Tuesday afternoon on two homicide investigations.

D.A. Gary Pasqua and Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe will provide updates at 3:45 p.m. at the county Legislature chambers in Canton.

Authorities haven’t released much information or confirmed if someone is in custody after 22-year-old Frederick Wing was no longer considered a suspect in one of the two homicides.

Wing was accused of killing 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham, who was found dead in East Side Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur on February 11. It was alleged in court papers that Wing stabbed Durham in the neck.

Wing was officially released from jail at a hearing on Monday.

It was during another homicide investigation, this one in the town of Rossie, that evidence was found that connected the two killings and pointed to a different suspect.

The victim in the Rossie homicide was 67-year-old William Freeman, who was found dead in his home on Thursday.

