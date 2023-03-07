Deadline approaches to apply for scholarships

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northern New York Community Foundation is reminding students to get their applications in for scholarships.

NNYCF’s Ken Eysaman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The application deadline for most scholarships is March 15.

You can learn about the scholarships and fill out an application at nnycf.org.

You can call 315-782-7110 if you have questions.

