Do trains carry hazardous materials through your community? Lawmaker calls for change

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When a train rolls through the north country, communities have no idea if there are hazardous materials on board. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D. - NY) wants to change that after recent derailments in Ohio.

After a second Norfolk Southern train derailment over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to prevent what’s happening in Ohio from occurring in the Empire State.

“Our tracks regularly carry trains with hazardous materials. That’s a risk to our communities, and these major rail companies have a responsibility if they are going to carry this stuff, make sure New Yorkers are kept safe,” he said.

What is in the tankers, local officials do not know, and would not know until a derailment.

“The people of upstate New York, our local leaders, and our first responders still have a lot of questions on the trains that run through their backyards every day, and I’m here to get answers,” said Schumer.

Schumer penned a letter to railroad companies asking ten questions. Questions like what steps they are going to take to prevent accidents like the one in East Palestine.

Schumer is also asking for more communication with the communities along the railways to help first responders be prepared if an accident occurred.

With multiple trains that pass through Gouverneur each day, Mayor Ron McDougall says it’s a concern that remains top of mind.

“The general public is naturally concerned about things that move through an area where they live. We have residents very close, not only businesses but residences very close to the rail line,” he said.

McDougall says that his communication with CSX Railways has greatly improved over the last year. We reached out to CSX for comment, but have not received a response.

