Elderly couple escorted to safety during fire at Turin home

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An elderly Lewis County couple escaped their home without injury after a chimney fire Monday night.

According to Turin Mayor Jeff Leviker, a passerby spotted flames coming from the roof of 4285 State Route 26 shortly before 9 p.m. and alerted authorities.

While waiting for firefighters to arrive, Leviker said a passerby and a neighbor escorted the home’s residents, Ed and Eva Swiernik, to safety.

Volunteers from the Turin Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly put out the chimney fire.

Leviker said the home sustained minor damage.

