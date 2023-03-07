Jim Stockwell: A legendary Belleville basketball player

By Mel Busler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Local basketball legend Jim Stockwell passed away last week. He was 72.

Stockwell was a big part of Belleville’s record-setting 104-game winning streak in the late 1960s.

He helped account for 66 of those wins.

In talking with Stockwell on the 50th anniversary of the winning streak in 2017, he deflected praise to his teammates.

The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, with Stockwell’s son and grandson following in his footsteps.

Stockwell stayed in the area and was a mainstay in the milk-hauling business.

Stockwell was one of the best basketball players ever to come out of this area.

