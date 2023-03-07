John Raymond Putman, 59, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John Raymond Putman, 59, of Putman Hill Road, Carthage passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Carthage Area Hospital.

John is survived by his girlfriend, Dana Tooley, and her daughters of Carthage; and one brother, James W. McAvoy of Carthage. He is predeceased by his parents.

John was born on June 8, 1963 in Watertown, NY, a son of the late Frederick and Ruth Lowe McAvoy Putman. He attended Carthage Central School. John was a self-employed farmer/gardener. He loved farming and gardening and also working in a ceramic shop making molds for decorations, etc. John enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his cats and feeding the chipmunks. John was willing to give what he had if anyone needed it.

In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. James Cemetery in Carthage.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

