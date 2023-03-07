Karen M Gilson, 72, of Black River and formerly of Gouverneur

Karen M Gilson, of Black River and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, on Sunday, March 5th. She was 72 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

Karen was born June 12, 1950 to the late Glen “George” & Elinor Jane Besaw.

Karen graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1968, completed Nursing School in 1969, and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg NY. Her career encompassed her many passions, she was a bartender, a home health aide, a bus monitor, a store clerk, a seamstress, and most importantly a homemaker.

Karen was known for her giving nature, always thinking of others before herself and she loved to gift her handmade items, especially her quilts. She loved time spent with family, especially doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Karen enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, and she was a great cook, always willing to make our favorite dishes or desserts at a moment’s notice. Most of all Karen was known for never forgetting a birthday, if she knew you, she knew your birthday, and you would receive a call from her, we will all miss those calls. For many years she was a member of the Sunday Night Co-ed bowling league and the Wednesday Night women’s league at the former Penguin Lanes in Gouverneur.

Karen is survived by her lifelong companion Perl “Dave” Castor, and their children, Amy (Todd) Cummings of Watertown & Florida, David (Angela) Castor, of Evans Mills, and Krystal Barker of Black River, grandchildren Jared & Morgan, Mariah & Jaysen, Devon, Maci & Jayson, Storm, Tatiana, Levi, and Lilia and great-grandchildren Gracelyn, Ariella, Kingsleigh, Ryleigh, Andrew, Jack & Kinsleigh and a great-grandson due in July. She is also survived by siblings Elizabeth Daniels, Gouverneur, Glen (Kathy) Besaw, Gouverneur, Ellie (Herb) Simmons, Fowler, Shelley (Eugene) Prashaw, Richville, and Steven Besaw Antwerp, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, Perl’s extended family and too many friends to mention. To Karen, if you were her friend, you were family, there are way too many extra family members to mention without leaving someone out, so just know her family knows who you are and appreciates you for being a part of the family.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Kathleen A. Phillips and Anastasia Powers.

In respecting Karen’s wishes, her family has chosen not to hold a formal funeral service, however there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 11 from 11am to 2pm at the Evan Mills Fire Hall for family and friends to share memories and celebrate all that Karen was to her family & friends.

Memorial donations in Karen’s memory may be made to Black River Ambulance, PO Box 314, Black River, NY 13612.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

