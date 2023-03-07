Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Railroad St. Lowville died Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Lowville.
Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Railroad St. Lowville died Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Lowville.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Railroad St. Lowville died Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Lowville.

Mr. Barker was born December 1, 1955 in Lowville, the son of the late Paul Richard and Marjorie E. (Roy) Barker Sr. He attended school in Beaver River. A previous marriage to Laureen “Laurie” M. Miller ended in divorce. He worked construction and farming for many years and was a “Jack of all Trades”. His most recent employment was a groundsman for the Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen.

He is survived by one son: Derrick P. Barker of Lowville, a grandson Shane Michael Ruff of Portland, OR, a granddaughter, Kianna R. Barker of Boonville, three sisters, Twila D. (George) Ottinger of Castorland; Shelvie & Billy Irvin of Lowville; and Mary Barker of Brownville; four brothers, Richard (Lisa) Roy of California; Edwin C. Barker of Theresa; Leon & Teresa Barker of Tennessee; James Barker of Potsdam; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Dicob of Copenhagen. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Anna E. Dicob and Linda Jewett.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, March 11th from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown Fire Department training exercise
Watertown’s new firefighter recruits will be trained in-house
Karen M Gilson, of Black River and formerly of Gouverneur, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital,...
Karen M Gilson, 72, of Black River and formerly of Gouverneur
Candles
Rosemary Farrell, 81, of Felts Mills and formerly of Black River
Scott Gordon Hay of Spring Hill, Florida passed away peacefully on March 2, 2023, at his home...
Scott Gordon Hay, formerly of Gouverneur

Obituaries

Candles
Thomas Patrick McMahon, 58, of Watertown
Fire Truck
Elderly couple escorted to safety during fire at Turin home
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Agents added to US Northern border amid crossing spike
WWNY
Deadline approaches to apply for scholarships
WWNY
WWNY Deadline approaches to apply for scholarships
Adam Smith
Lake Placid man charged with one murder, suspected in second murder