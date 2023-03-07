Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Lowville

Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Railroad St. Lowville died Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Paul Richard Barker, Jr., 67, of Railroad St. Lowville died Thursday, March 2, 2023 in Lowville.

Mr. Barker was born December 1, 1955 in Lowville, the son of the late Paul Richard and Marjorie E. (Roy) Barker Sr. He attended school in Beaver River. A previous marriage to Laureen “Laurie” M. Miller ended in divorce. He worked construction and farming for many years and was a “Jack of all Trades”. His most recent employment was a groundsman for the Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen.

He is survived by one son: Derrick P. Barker of Lowville, a grandson Shane Michael Ruff of Portland, OR, a granddaughter, Kianna R. Barker of Boonville, three sisters, Twila D. (George) Ottinger of Castorland; Shelvie & Billy Irvin of Lowville; and Mary Barker of Brownville; four brothers, Richard (Lisa) Roy of California; Edwin C. Barker of Theresa; Leon & Teresa Barker of Tennessee; James Barker of Potsdam; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Dicob of Copenhagen. He is predeceased by his two sisters, Anna E. Dicob and Linda Jewett.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, March 11th from 1:00 to 3:00pm at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.