Pearl E. Peebles, 92, of Denmark

Pearl E. Peebles, 92, of State Route 26, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Pearl E. Peebles, 92, of State Route 26, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at her home.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 Wednesday at the funeral home, with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery in the spring. Contributions may be made to Beaver Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Castorland, NY 13620.

Pearl is survived by four children, Pamela (Robin) Hoskins of Port Leyden; Douglas (Deborah) Peebles of Barnes Corners; Steven (Hanh) Peebles of Berryville, VA; Lloyd Peebles and his companion, Joyce Marshall of Denmark; 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Barbara Berrus of Lowville, one sister-in-law, Rita Berrus of Lowville; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Harold; granddaughters, Annette Blair Merry, Janessa and Jessica Peebles; a sister, Rose Ella Arthur Hanno; four brothers, Richard Berrus, Clarence Berrus, Raymond Berrus and William Berrus.

Pearl was born on May 26, 1930, a daughter of the late Clarence Berrus and Evelyn Stoffle Berrus Jackson. She graduated from Lowville Academy on June 27, 1945 and married Harold C. Peebles on December 6, 1952. Harold passed away on January 7, 2017. Pearl worked in the office at many livestock markets for over 50 years and retired from Northern New York Farmers Market in April 2022.

She was a member of Beaver Valley Methodist Church, and a member of the North Country Draft Horse Club. Pearl’s favorite past times were baking, doing word search puzzles and putting puzzles together. She loved her family very much and enjoyed family gatherings most of all. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.